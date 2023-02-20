California Plans To Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers — This Startup Wants To Replace Them All

In August, California passed a law to phase out gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035. Now it’s taking aim at millions of lawn mowers in the Golden State.

California, the world’s fourth-biggest economy and home to 39.4 million people, is set to ban the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers within months, in accordance with Assembly Bill 1346, a new law that will phase out small, off-road engines.

California’s Air Resources Board, which will direct implementation, notes that a typical leaf blower emits as much CO2 as a 2016 Toyota Camry does when driven 1,100 miles. And an hour on a commercial lawn mower emits as much smog-producing pollution as a Toyota Camry does over 300 miles. So if California is to hit its goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, these millions of small, off-road engines (SOREs) will have to go.

Of course, banning a nearly universal product for tens of millions of people will cause some backlash — just look at the controversy around the Biden Administration’s flirtation with banning gas stoves. But one company could step in to fill the void when gas-powered lawn mowers are phased out and may make life easier for the people who operate them.

Santa Clara, California-based Graze is a 6-year old startup that’s introducing what it calls “the lawn mower of the future.” Not only is it electric, it’s also autonomous, which would free up millions of people from hours spent on yard work.

Mainscape and Skyline Landscape Services, two of the country’s largest landscaping companies, have partnered with Graze to bring its autonomous mower to market. Capturing even a fraction of the $129 billion commercial landscaping industry could be momentous for Graze, which has raised $10 million from venture capitalists who likely already realize this.

