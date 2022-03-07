Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for February is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $21.5 billion in January compared to $18.9 billion in the previous month.
