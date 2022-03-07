 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 3:53am   Comments
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Investor Movement Index for February is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $21.5 billion in January compared to $18.9 billion in the previous month.

Check out this: Insiders Sell Around $92M Of 4 Stocks

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

