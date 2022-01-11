 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 3:50am
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for December is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses is projected to increase to 98.8 in December from 98.4 in the previous month.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

