Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 4:02am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for September will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to slow to a 1.1% gain on the month in September, versus a 1.4% monthly gain in August.
  • The FHFA's house price index for September is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect FHFA's house price index increasing 1.0% in September.
  • The Chicago PMI for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI for November is likely to match October's reading of 68.4.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 110.7 in November from 113.8 in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

