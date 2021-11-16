 Skip to main content

Notable Alphabet Insider Makes $35M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Larry Page, Insider at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), made a large insider sell on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Page sold 12,055 shares of Alphabet at prices ranging from $2,965 to $2,997. The total transaction amounted to $35,929,503.

Page still owns a total of 19,749,725 shares of Alphabet worth, $58,889,927,502.

Alphabet shares are trading down 0.2% at $2981.81 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alphabet's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

