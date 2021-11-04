 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chief Executive Officer Of Alphabet Makes $8.7M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Chief Executive Officer Of Alphabet Makes $8.7M Sale

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), made a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet at prices ranging from $2,910 to $2,921. The total transaction amounted to $8,748,002.

Following the transaction, Pichai still owns 83,043 shares of the company, worth $245,256,704.

Alphabet shares are trading up 0.6% at $2953.37 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alphabet's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (GOOG)

Google To Bid For Pentagon Cloud Computing Contract; Oracle, IBM May Join Too
Waymo To Start Autonomous Car Testing In Its Most Difficult Location Yet
VP And Chief Accounting Officer Of Alphabet Makes $140K Sale
Disney Unveils 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Trailer: Can Streamer Have End Of Year Records Like Netflix Did Last Year?
This Cryptocurrency App Is Ranked Higher Than Twitter, Google Chrome And Uber In Apple's App Store
Digital Currency Group Sells $700M Shares To Alphabet, SoftBank At $10B Valuation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Sundar PichaiNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com