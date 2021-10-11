 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alphabet Insider Trades $560K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
Alphabet Insider Trades $560K In Company Stock

John L Hennessy, Director at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), made a large insider sell on October 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet at prices ranging from $2,776 to $2,802. The total transaction amounted to $559,063.

Following the transaction, Hennessy still owns 172 shares of the company, worth $480,342.

Alphabet shares are trading down 0.3% at $2792.69 at the time of this writing on Monday afternoon.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alphabet's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (GOOG)

Google Leaks These Pixel 6 Features Ahead Of Launch
Asia's Richest Person Mukesh Ambani Shells Out $1B For 2 Solar Deals In Major Push Toward Green Energy
Is Apple Missing On A Big Opportunity By Not Setting Apple Watch Free From iPhone?
Banking Reliance On Tech Giants Needs Regulation, Bank Of England Says
EU Questions Microsoft Peers Following Slack's Complaint
China Stocks: A Clearance Sale Or A Sale To Steer Clear Of?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells John L HennessyNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com