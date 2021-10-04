 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Alphabet Insider Trades $6.7M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Notable Alphabet Insider Trades $6.7M In Company Stock

J. Kent Walker, SVP And Global Affairs Clo at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 30, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 30, J. Kent Walker bought 2,497 Alphabet shares for $0. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $2,700 to raise a total of $6,741,917 from the sale.

Following the transaction, Walker still owns 2,627 shares of the company, worth $7,036,393.

Alphabet shares are trading down 1.86% at $2678.49 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alphabet's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (GOOG)

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Aterian, Marin On List Again, Plus 3 New Small-Cap Medical Plays
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
iPhone Users Of Facebook's WhatsApp To Get Colorful New Chat Bubbles, Disappearing Messages: Report
Apple Could Be Targeting Facebook, Google Advertising Revenue Stream Via Latest Move
UK Law Firm Files Lawsuit Against Google, DeepMind
Google Sister Waymo, GM's Cruise Can Now Offer Commercial Self-Driving Rides In California
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells J. Kent WalkerNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com