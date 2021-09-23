 Skip to main content

Chief Marketing Officer Of Bigcommerce Holdings Trades $650 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Lisa Eggerton, Chief Marketing Officer at Bigcommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Lisa Eggerton exercised options to purchase 11,365 Bigcommerce Holdings shares at a price of $2.70 per share for a total of $30,686 on September 20. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $53.48 to $55.98 to raise a total of $619,904 from the stock sale.

Eggerton still owns a total of 116,153 shares of Bigcommerce Holdings in the form of derivative securities.

Bigcommerce Holdings shares are trading up 1.0% at $54.68 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Bigcommerce Holdings's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Lisa EggertonNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

