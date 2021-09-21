 Skip to main content

Why Seelos Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares are trading higher. Traders are circulating a Massachusetts General Hospital report titled 'Investigational drug SLS-005 (Trehalose) receives "May Proceed" notice and Central IRB approval for the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.'

Seelos Therapeutics' stock is trading up 23.58% to a price of $2.35. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 18.90 million, about 1029.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.84 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Seelos Therapeutics's stock was $2.17 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.6 and a low of $0.56 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

