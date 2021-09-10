 Skip to main content

Chief Financial Officer Of Transmedics Group Trades $356.70 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
Stephen Gordon, Chief Financial Officer at Transmedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 7, Stephen Gordon bought 10,000 Transmedics Group shares at a price of $0.67 per share, for a total of $6,700. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $35.00 to raise a total of $350,000 from the sale.

Following the transaction, Gordon still owns 5,714 shares of Transmedics Group worth $184,162.

Transmedics Group shares are trading up 0.4% at $32.23 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Transmedics Group's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT insider buys Stephen GordonNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

