Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The GDP is expected to grow 6.6% in the second quarter versus the first estimate's 6.5% expansion.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 340,000 for the August 21 week from 348,000 in the prior week.
- Data on corporate profits for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for August will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index for August holding at July's level of 30.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium kicks off today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets