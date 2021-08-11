Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices have been surpassing expectations in the recent period, with analysts expecting annual inflation rate declining to 5.3% in July from 5.4% in the previous month.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget statement for July is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect the Treasury's monthly deficit of $255.0 billion for July versus previous reading of a $174.2 billion gap.
