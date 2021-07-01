 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global Blood Therapeutics: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:

During Q1, Global Blood Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:GBT) reported sales totaled $39.04 million. Despite a 20.83% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $71.03 million. Global Blood Therapeutics collected $41.30 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $58.79 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Global Blood Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.2%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Global Blood Therapeutics is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Global Blood Therapeutics, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Global Blood Therapeutics reported Q1 earnings per share at $-1.21/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-1.01/share.

 

Related Articles (GBT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Spikes On Pfizer Investment, FDA Nod For Jazz, Orchard Signs Licensing Deal, Acumen Pharma Debuts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Looking Into Global Blood Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: COVID Disappointments For Altimmune And Angion, Brickell Jumps On Hyperhidrosis Study Updates, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Bets Big On mRNA Tech, Decision Day For MediWound, DiaMedica Issues Kidney Disease Data Readout
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com