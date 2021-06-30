Marin Software's Trading Volume Is 'A Mockery Of A Sham,' Says Jim Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer has called the surge in trading volume of new retail-investor-favorite Marin Software Inc. (NASDAQ: MRIN) “a mockery of a sham.”

What Happened: Cramer made the comment on Twitter after shares of the San Francisco-based online advertising company saw a trading volume of 354.52 million shares on Tuesday, more than 39 times the average volume.

Marin Software volume is a mockery of a sham — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 29, 2021

Marin Software’s shares also skyrocketed to touch a new high of $18.82 and its market valuation surged past the $100 million marks as it sees high interest from retail investors. Early Tuesday, Marin topped the list of 10 trending streams as arranged by Stocktwits.

Why It Matters: Marin’s shares have surged since last Wednesday after the company said it has added the ability to manage Instacart advertisements to its flagship MarinOne platform.

However, the company trades with a small float of about 9.9 million shares and can be subject to large movements.

Price Action: Marin Software shares closed 130.7% higher in Tuesday’s trading session at $17.30.