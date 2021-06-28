 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Splunk Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:

Splunk Insights: Return On Capital Employed
In Q1, Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) posted sales of $502.05 million. Earnings were up 402.72%, but Splunk still reported an overall loss of $435.35 million. Splunk collected $745.08

Splunk Insights: Return On Capital Employed

In Q1, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted sales of $502.05 million. Earnings were up 402.72%, but Splunk still reported an overall loss of $435.35 million. Splunk collected $745.08 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $86.60 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Splunk posted an ROCE of -0.35%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Splunk's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Splunk reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.91/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.7/share.

 

Related Articles (SPLK)

Where Splunk Stands With Analysts
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Splunk
Why Splunk Is Trading Higher Today
Splunk Raises $1B Via Convertible Senior Notes Sale To Silver Lake, Announces $1B Stock Buyback, Launches New Security Cloud
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com