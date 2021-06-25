Looking Into Diamond S Shipping's Return On Capital Employed

In Q1, Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) posted sales of $87.72 million. Earnings were up 28.84%, but Diamond S Shipping still reported an overall loss of $26.64 million. In Q4, Diamond S Shipping brought in $90.03 million in sales but lost $20.68 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Diamond S Shipping's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Diamond S Shipping posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Diamond S Shipping, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Diamond S Shipping reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.72/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.63/share.