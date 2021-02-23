Market Overview

Mercedes Boosts Hybrid C-Class Battery To Battle SUVs: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Mercedes Boosts Hybrid C-Class Battery To Battle SUVs: Bloomberg
  • Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) owned luxury brand Mercedes-Benz is boosting its C-Class lineup with more powerful batteries to be at par with sport-utility vehicles, Bloomberg reports.
  • Mercedes doubled the range of the model’s plug-in hybrid versions to 100 kilometers (62 miles) towards broader customer appeal. The C-Class models will feature small electric motors to reduce fuel consumption. The new C-Class models will be so-called ‘mild hybrids.’
  • The bestseller cars are slated to hit the road in summer with the latest multimedia system from its flagship S-Class model.
  • The C-Class will play a vital role in accomplishing Daimler AG’s target of almost doubling the share of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars sold in 2021. China accounts for maximum C-Class sales volumes.
  • However, the growing popularity of the SUVs (Sport utility vehicles) offers stiff competition to the C-Class.
  • Mercedes shipped around 160,000 battery vehicles last year, which constituted 7% of its global deliveries.
  • The company is yet to announce the price for the new C-Class models. The present version starts at around $45,500 (€37,500).
  • Price action: DMLRY shares are down 2.93% at $19.67 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia
  • Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

