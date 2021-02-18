Market Overview

CoreLogic Launches Digital Title And Closing Solution To Streamline Homebuying Experience
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • CoreLogic Inc (NYSE: CLGXlaunched its new digital Title and Closing Solution, representing its latest development to Complete Collateral towards a single, end-to-end digital mortgage workflow to streamline and arrange the entire collateral underwriting process.
  • CoreLogic will help lenders fast-track their existing title processes by automating manual steps towards a faster, cost-effective, and more reliable origination workflow.
  • CoreLogic pioneered the mortgage industry's Universal Title Data Structure (UTDS) for the automatic digitization, organization, and transmission of over 350 individual data elements, including title commitments, tax certificates, major endorsements, and property reports.
  • The UTDS releases the title data for instant and secured flow from the title provider directly to the lender's LOS through CoreLogic's Collateral Technology platforms leading to the efficient tracking and secured transmission of all title order details instantly via an organized and centralized communication platform. All of which have reduced possible wire fraud and enriched the home buying experience.
  • Price action: CLGX shares were up 1.5% at $89.98 on the last check Thursday.

