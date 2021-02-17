Inpixon Shares Fall As It Continues To Raise Capital Via Equity Sale To Institutional Investor
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) priced 9.95 million shares at $2.01 per share to raise $20 million in a secondary offering, a 4.7% discount on the Tuesday closing price.
- The offering proceeds are to be utilized for acquisitions or other strategic activities.
- Inpixon had raised $30 million last week and another $30 million in a separate offer the previous month.
- The company's stock has gained 107% in the last quarter.
- Maxim Group LLC is the sole placement agent for the offering.
- Price action: INPX shares are down 5.21% at $2 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media