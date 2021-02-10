Market Overview

ThorDrive Selects Velodyne Lidar's Ultra Puck sensors For Autonomous Technology Efficiency
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 9:58am   Comments
  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDRinked a five-year sales agreement to deliver Ultra Puck sensors to autonomous technology company ThorDrive towards better airport safety and cargo efficiencies.
  • ThorDrive utilizes Velodyne's lidar sensors to power its cargo and baggage ground support tractors under an autonomous vehicle (AV) program at the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The units would be ready for sale by the end of 2021.
  • ThorDrive chose Ultra Puck for real-time object detection by the sensor's patented 3D surround view technology amidst harsh weather conditions.
  • ThorDrive has been utilizing Velodyne lidar sensors in developing its autonomous driving technology since 2010.
  • ThorDrive intends to expand its AV solutions into the aviation ground support equipment market and industrial and manufacturing applications.
  • Price action: VLDR shares are trading higher by 2.86% at $24.10 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles lidar

