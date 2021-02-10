ThorDrive Selects Velodyne Lidar's Ultra Puck sensors For Autonomous Technology Efficiency
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) inked a five-year sales agreement to deliver Ultra Puck sensors to autonomous technology company ThorDrive towards better airport safety and cargo efficiencies.
- ThorDrive utilizes Velodyne's lidar sensors to power its cargo and baggage ground support tractors under an autonomous vehicle (AV) program at the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The units would be ready for sale by the end of 2021.
- ThorDrive chose Ultra Puck for real-time object detection by the sensor's patented 3D surround view technology amidst harsh weather conditions.
- ThorDrive has been utilizing Velodyne lidar sensors in developing its autonomous driving technology since 2010.
- ThorDrive intends to expand its AV solutions into the aviation ground support equipment market and industrial and manufacturing applications.
- Price action: VLDR shares are trading higher by 2.86% at $24.10 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: autonomous vehicles lidarNews Tech Media