Investors Share Their Economic Outlooks On 'Halftime Report'

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova and Rich Saperstein shared their near-term views of the U.S. economy.

Saperstein opined that the economy won't get back to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2022, and other contributors opined that COVID-19 stocks are still going to carry the markets for the next two or three quarters.

Terranova also said the current political map indicates that the potential for higher taxes is dramatically lower.

Contributor Tom Lee said consumer behavior may have semi-permanently changed in a way that could hurt airlines, travel, gaming and cruise stocks.