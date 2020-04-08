Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after getting an upgrade.

An analyst from Bernstein upgraded the company's stock from Underperform to Market perform.

Twitter shares have rallied approximately 16% over the past five trading sessions. Traders could speculate Twitter as implementing a user growth and engaging conversation platform to get around the coronavirus.

Twitter shares were trading up 7% at $27.43 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $20.