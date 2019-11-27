It’s that time of year again, where the hottest deals you’ve been waiting for are finally released. There are major items for sale like the Otium Wireless Earbuds, which is 68% off! We’ve put together a list of the best Black Friday Electronic Deals for those of you who are looking for an upgrade on your gadgets and gizmos this holiday season.

Quick Look: Black Friday Electronic Deals

Top 10 Black Friday Electronic Deals

Check out our top 10 picks for the best electronics of the year that you and your family will love!

Fire HD 8 Tablet

Black Friday Price: $49.99

Discount: 38%

Tired of waiting for a TV to watch your favorite Prime Video or Netflix show, or weighing your backpack down with all those library books? Now you can carry all of your favorite TV shows, movies, and books in your backpack with the Fire HD 8 Tablet. This is a Black Friday must have for those of you who are always on the move. You can listen to your favorite music, play games, and use apps in one space on this versatile tablet.

TOSHIBA Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

Black Friday Price: $229.99

Discount: 30%

Surround yourself with movies that come to life in vivid colors and stunning quality with the TOSHIBA Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition. Kick back, relax, and let Alexa do all of the work. Connect your TV to Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Hulu, HBO and more, and watch your favorite TV shows and movies with the highest quality brightness and precision you’ve ever had.

Samsung Chromebook

Black Friday Price: $183.88

Discount: 39%

Whether you’re a student in college or a professional who’s traveling abroad, the Samsung Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday steals of the year. Read documents with screen precision, use a smooth trackpad, and type on a firm keyboard. It includes all of the necessities like WiFi and a webcam, and a 11.6 inch display.

Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Black Friday Price: $189.99

Discount: 14%

With the Wireless Outdoor Security Camera there are no excuses now to go that extra step to protect your home with this ideal Black Friday deal. Access these wireless outdoor security cameras directly from your smartphone, mount them to any ceiling or wall, and use them in day and night. You can use eight cameras at the same time, so choose the best points around your house to keep an eye on yourself and your loved ones.

Otium Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Headphones with Digital Intelligence

Black Friday Price: $39.99

Discount: 68%

These Otium Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Headphones with Digital Intelligence grant you true freedom of listening to music without a cord and without any interruptions. The LED display on the case allows you to check the battery life of the headphones, so no more sudden surprises when they lose charge. Let the deep base and crystal clear beats melt away the noise around you when you’re strutting in the city. They’re even waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about wearing them in the rain or when you’re drenched in sweat at the gym.

Advanced Dual Dash Cam

Black Friday Price: $119.50

Discount: $99.49

All of you luxury car lovers out there need to check out the Advanced Dual Dash Cam this Black Friday. Not only does the G-Sensor detect sudden collision, but it records details and blind spots on video so you’re always left in the safe zone. It even works when there’s little visibility and low light, so you’re always protected.

All New Kindle

Black Friday Price: $59.99

Discount: 33%

Read indoors, outdoors, during the day and in the evening with the All New Kindle. You bookworms will get a kick out of the glare-free display and a battery that lasts weeks. No more flipping through dogeared pages, you can highlight passages and look up definitions directly without having to ever leave the page.

HD High Performance HD Touch-Screen Notebook

Black Friday Price: $311.85

Discount: 55%

For those of you who are hands on, you’ll love this Black Friday deal on the HD High Performance HD Touch-Screen Notebook. It’s a lightweight laptop that packs a lot of punch. The screen size is large at 15.6 inches and you’ll get 4GB of RAM for all of your laptop needs.

HP DeskJet 2622 All-in-One Compact Printer

Black Friday Price: $19.99

Discount: 67%

Make your life simpler and easier with the HP DeskJet 2622 All-in-One Compact Printer so you can print when you’re on the go - even from your mobile device or tablet. The easy-to-use control panel makes printing hassle and stress free, and the compact design prevents those unwanted paper jams that we’re all used to.

Echo Dot Smart Speaker

Black Friday Price: $44.99

Discount: 25%

You can now check the time and temperature on the go with the Echo Dot Smart Speaker. No more pressing buttons, simply ask Alexa to set an alarm for you or tell you what the latest updates in the news is. You can even add tracking and fitness skills to take control of your life and make your days simpler and hassle-free.