Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Obalon Shares Inflate As Weight Loss Balloon Maker Delivers Positive News
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Obalon Shares Inflate As Weight Loss Balloon Maker Delivers Positive News

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN), a developer of novel technologies for weight loss, were advancing strongly Thursday morning.

What Happened

San Diego, California-based Obalon said it has retired the remaining $5 million of its long-term debt facility with Pacific Western Bank.

The company also said in an 8-K filing with the SEC that it believes it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule regarding shareholder equity, by increasing it above the minimum required for continued listing.

Why It's Important

Obalon said the retirement of debt has served to remove the risks and restrictions of carrying long-term debt.

Additionally, the debt payoff removes an interest burden to the tune of $350,000 annually, the company said. 

"We are pleased to continue to transform the company's financial position and believe that with no long-term debt and our current cash position, we are well-positioned to drive our strategy to bring the Obalon Balloon System to patients in need of a proven weight loss solution," CFO William Plovanic said in a statement. 

"We remain focused on converting consumer interest in our novel FDA-approved balloon system into patient treatments and successful weight loss experiences, and we are looking forward to the first patient treatments at our company-owned and managed Obalon Center for Weight Loss."

Obalon shares, which dropped below the psychological resistance point of $2 on Monday, were trading 9.5% higher to $1.96 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear

The Daily Biotech Pulse: IPOs, Puma's Breast Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Buyout Offer For Organovo

Posted-In: News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OBLN)

18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio Halts mRNA Therapy Trial, Roche Multiple Sclerosis Biomarker Data, D-Day For Xeris
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Approves Roche's Tecentriq For Breast Cancer, Trevena On Track For NDA Resubmission, Edap Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Lots Of Earnings In The Mix as Market Digests PepsiCo Results, Awaits Costco