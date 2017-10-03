Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has launched its Embedded Radeon E9170 Series GPU, which promises up to three times the performance per watt as previous generations of GPUs. The new device is the first of its kind to leverage the power of AMD’s Polaris architecture.

“Developers are continuing to push the boundaries on what's possible for embedded systems, demanding more performance, more features and more design options, all while significantly reducing power consumption,” said Colin Cureton, AMD director of product management. “At the GPU level, it is critical to provide versatile solutions that do not compromise on graphics performance or 4K multi-display capabilities.”

The new GPU has a wide range of applications, from digital casino games to thin clients to medical displays to retail and digital signage to industrial uses.

The new Embedded Radeon GPU has arrived, bringing #power and efficiency with 8CUs & 1.2 TFLOPS. @anandtech https://t.co/M97aiZI2l8 — AMDEmbedded (@AMDembedded) October 3, 2017

AMD stock is reacting positively to the launch, jumping 5.3 percent on the day. AMD shares are now up 18 percent in what has been an eventful year for the chipmaker.

Surging semiconductor demand and supply shortages have been a winning recipe for AMD this year, but the Embedded Radeon E9170 Series GPU is just the latest in a series of successful product lines for the company. Last week, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya said AMD stock has plenty of upside potential remaining as its portfolio of products, anchored by EPYC server chips and Ryzen PC chips, demonstrate their disruptive potential in the market.

