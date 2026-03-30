On Monday, analyst Mark Gurman said Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Intelligence's brief appearance in China was accidental and not an official rollout.

A Mistake, Not A Launch?

Apple Intelligence may have briefly surfaced for users in China, but Gurman says it wasn't intentional.

"Apple Intelligence launched in China in error — it's been ready to go for months but Apple doesn't yet have regulatory approval," Gurman wrote on X.

He added that there is "no imminent launch" and said that Apple has since pulled the feature offline.

In a follow-up post, Gurman pointed to several signs suggesting the rollout was accidental.

"Apple wouldn't launch AI in its most important market without an announcement," he said, noting the unusual timing of the release and technical inconsistencies.

Why China Is Complicated For Apple Intelligence

China remains the last major market where Apple Intelligence has yet to officially launch. The delay stems from strict local regulations requiring foreign companies like Apple to partner with domestic AI providers and comply with government rules.

User Reports Spark Confusion

Earlier in the day, multiple users reported seeing Apple Intelligence enabled on devices running newer software versions, fueling speculation of a wider rollout.

However, the lack of an official announcement from Apple and the feature's sudden disappearance point toward internal testing or a mistaken deployment rather than a coordinated launch.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Apple Gains Share In China Amid Smartphone Slump

CEO Tim Cook called the December period "the best iPhone quarter in history in Greater China," citing strong interest in the iPhone 17 lineup and double-digit growth in store traffic.

The strong performance helped Apple reclaim its position as the global smartphone leader in 2025 for the first time since 2011, with China playing a key role.

However, broader market data signals emerging headwinds. According to the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology, smartphone shipments in China fell 12.6% year over year in February to 16.3 million units.

Shipments from domestic brands dropped even more sharply, down 15.7%.

Price Action: Apple shares closed at $246.63 on Monday, down 0.87% and slipped a further 0.56% to $245.25 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple shares score low on valuation in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, with a solid long-term uptrend but weaker performance across short- and mid-term periods. The company's Quality ranks in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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