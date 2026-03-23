Why Is Oracle Trading Higher Monday?

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) shares moved higher Monday as improving geopolitical sentiment lifted tech stocks and broader market momentum.

The stock gained alongside large-cap tech as investors returned to equities, pushing the Nasdaq up 1.38% and the S&P 500 up 1.33%, with the technology sector rising about 1.25%.

Geopolitical Easing Supports Rally

Markets rallied after President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran held productive talks and ordered a five-day pause on potential strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.

Earlier, he warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face possible U.S. strikes. Reports also indicated the administration is exploring a diplomatic exit, with conditions tied to reopening the strait, addressing uranium stockpiles, halting missile programs, allowing inspections, and ending support for proxy groups.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is set to receive $10 billion as part of a deal transferring TikTok's U.S. operations to American ownership, with investors including Oracle taking control.

Oracle, along with MGX and Silver Lake, will help fund the payments—starting with a $2.5 billion upfront amount—while the government collects the remaining fee in installments as part of the transaction.

Technical Analysis

Oracle is trading 0.5% above its 20-day SMA, but it remains 19.3% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term trend tilted lower despite the near-term bounce. Shares are down 1.55% over the past 12 months and, within the $118.86 to $345.72 52-week range, the stock is positioned closer to its lows than its highs.

The RSI is at 43.81, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the rebound hasn’t reached “overheated” conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.7982 versus a signal line of -2.6199, a bullish configuration that points to improving momentum off the recent lows.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $165.50

: $165.50 Key Support: $138.50

Oracle Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $252.92. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (Mar. 16)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (Mar. 16) Guggenheim : Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (Mar. 13)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (Mar. 13) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $320.00) (Mar. 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oracle, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Oracle’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak-tilted profile across momentum, value, and growth, which fits a stock still trying to repair a longer-term downtrend. For the setup to improve, traders typically want to see momentum metrics recover alongside a push back toward the $165.50 resistance zone.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ORCL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were up 2.59% at $153.57 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock