WiSA Technologies To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

by WiSA
May 19, 2022 11:18 AM | 3 min read

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA, a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in upcoming investment conferences in May and June.

Event:

  

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (In person and hybrid)

Location:

  

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL

Date:

  

May 23-26, 2022

Topic:

  

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Webcast:

  

Presentation – May 25, 11:00 am ET

Presentation Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at https://ir.wisatechnologies.com/. For additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at wisa@lhai.com.

Event:

  

LD Micro Invitational XII (In person)

Location:

  

Four Seasons Westlake Village, CA

Date:

  

June 7-9, 2022

Topic:

  

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Webcast:

  

Presentation – June 7, 3:00 pm PT

Interested parties should register via LD Micro Invitational XII.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.
WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com

