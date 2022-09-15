A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hess.

Looking at options history for Hess HES we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $344,150 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $879,169.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $97.0 to $170.0 for Hess over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hess options trades today is 1080.14 with a total volume of 6,749.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hess's big money trades within a strike price range of $97.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Hess Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HES CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $283.5K 347 1.0K HES CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $283.5K 347 1.1K HES PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $130.00 $258.7K 17 1.6K HES CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $120.00 $112.9K 2.0K 452 HES CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $115.00 $111.7K 1.3K 540

Where Is Hess Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,013,835, the price of HES is down -1.99% at $125.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Hess:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

