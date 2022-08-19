Fiserv Whale Trades For August 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Fiserv FISV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FISV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Fiserv.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $81,152, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $545,015.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for Fiserv over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fiserv's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fiserv's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Fiserv Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $105.0K 1.0K 386 FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $104.0K 1.0K 486 FISV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $100.00 $103.0K 1.0K 285 FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $88.4K 1.0K 85 FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $51.2K 1.8K 304

Where Is Fiserv Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,071,488, the price of FISV is down -0.38% at $110.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Fiserv:

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $149

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fiserv, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.