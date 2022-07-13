Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SGEN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Seagen.

Looking at options history for Seagen SGEN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $230,800 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $317,628.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $170.0 for Seagen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagen's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SGEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $204.8K 116 500 SGEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $59.7K 1.4K 500 SGEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $55.4K 1.4K 305 SGEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $53.7K 1.4K 337 SGEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $46.7K 1.4K 427

Where Is Seagen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 327,956, the price of SGEN is down -1.33% at $176.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Seagen:

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $169

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Seagen, which currently sits at a price target of $208.

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $220

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Seagen, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Seagen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.