Looking At VMware's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on VMware.

Looking at options history for VMware VMW we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,400 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $690,154.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for VMware over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for VMware options trades today is 188.78 with a total volume of 4,426.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for VMware's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

VMware Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VMW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $128.7K 1.1K 244 VMW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $100.7K 1.1K 194 VMW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $100.00 $60.3K 35 31 VMW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $58.0K 36 33 VMW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $46.9K 263 50

Where Is VMware Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,926,129, the price of VMW is up 19.66% at $114.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On VMware:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on VMware, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on VMware, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on VMware, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

