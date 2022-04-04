What Are Whales Doing With Block

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $366,410 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $759,034.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $175.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $189.6K 1.7K 536 SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $140.00 $110.6K 1.3K 1.5K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $140.00 $110.0K 1.3K 2.1K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $104.4K 726 50 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $120.00 $67.0K 2.2K 51

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,137,774, the price of SQ is up 6.51% at $142.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $146

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.