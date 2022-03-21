This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Oil

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $112,520 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $498,283.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $27.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Oil options trades today is 4079.5 with a total volume of 13,555.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Oil's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $27.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $27.00 $75.3K 1.1K 1.5K MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $24.00 $51.1K 16.8K 409 MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $36.9K 2.3K 138 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $35.9K 499 220 MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $21.50 $34.5K 727 88

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,954,167, the price of MRO is up 7.76% at $24.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.