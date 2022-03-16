United States Steel Whale Trades For March 16

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $739,860 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,159,098.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $50.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United States Steel options trades today is 1587.85 with a total volume of 5,271.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United States Steel's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $24.00 $424.0K 4.2K 0 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $19.00 $145.0K 1.2K 200 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $38.00 $126.4K 35 392 X PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $32.00 $118.5K 781 300 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $38.00 $115.2K 35 225

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,134,587, the price of X is up 2.43% at $32.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $31

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.