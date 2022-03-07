Looking At United States Steel's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $305,398 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $2,253,096.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $41.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $41.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $252.8K 2.9K 200 X CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $30.00 $170.0K 4.3K 0 X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $157.2K 19.6K 23 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $30.00 $149.3K 4.3K 510 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $133.5K 106 100

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,472,167, the price of X is up 7.07% at $33.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $31

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

