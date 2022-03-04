This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Oil

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $159,546 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $4,134,859.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $30.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Oil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Oil's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $1.9M 8.7K 1.5K MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $392.5K 8.7K 250 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $204.6K 1.0K 303 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $139.7K 1.0K 507 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $27.00 $112.3K 139 400

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,486,648, the price of MRO is up 3.52% at $23.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.