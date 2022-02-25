Teck Resources Whale Trades For February 25

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teck Resources.

Looking at options history for Teck Resources TECK we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $251,850 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $535,465.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Teck Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teck Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teck Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $39.00 $266.0K 2 2.0K TECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $106.5K 947 50 TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $32.00 $72.0K 914 156 TECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $52.0K 23 455 TECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $48.2K 23 305

Where Is Teck Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,884,912, the price of TECK is up 5.01% at $36.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Teck Resources:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

