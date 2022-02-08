This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Oil

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $103,308 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $515,058.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $25.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Oil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Oil's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $122.6K 1.1K 0 MRO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $71.2K 146 18 MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $64.8K 1.1K 399 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $47.6K 4.2K 927 MRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $47.0K 4.2K 73

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,642,801, the price of MRO is down -2.94% at $20.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.