United States Steel Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United States Steel (NYSE:X).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with X, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for United States Steel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,656,810, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $784,815.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
X PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $902.2K 11.7K 10.5K
X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $140.6K 10.6K 807
X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $118.1K 10.6K 2.3K
X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $28.00 $107.1K 373 138
X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $97.8K 9.5K 2.2K

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 15,603,234, the price of X is down -6.27% at $19.96.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

  • Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

