What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.84% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $184,337 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,684,377.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 7092.55 with a total volume of 66,189.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $120.00 $168.8K 2.2K 3.1K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $114.00 $136.5K 500 235 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $110.00 $132.0K 29.5K 288 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $112.6K 11.8K 2.0K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $120.00 $108.0K 2.2K 4.0K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,309,713, the price of AMD is up 2.17% at $122.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $135.0.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $180.0.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $113.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $135.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

