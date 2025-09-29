Rigetti Stock Boom: Ken Griffin, Tudor Jones Land 163% Windfall In 88 Days

Paul Tudor Jones and Ken Griffin just turned a bold quantum bet into a windfall. Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI), a small-cap quantum computing company, has surged 162.9% since June 30, delivering huge gains for the billionaire investors who got in early.

Paul Tudor Jones' $17.5M Score

Tudor Investment's Paul Tudor Jones initiated a position of 905,700 shares at $11.86 per share on June 30. Today, those shares are worth $28.24 million, netting a $17.5 million gain in just 88 days.

For a macro-focused investor, stepping into a small-cap tech play like Rigetti may have seemed unconventional—but the payoff is undeniable.

Ken Griffin Cashes In Too

Citadel's Ken Griffin isn't far behind. Griffin increased his stake to 1.24 million shares, also purchased at $11.86 per share. That position now carries a value of $38.66 million, producing a $23.96 million gain, reflecting the same 162.9% upside as Tudor's.

Their moves highlight how hedge fund titans are willing to back early-stage, disruptive technologies when the risk-reward ratio is compelling.

Rigetti Captures Attention

Rigetti’s quantum computing hardware and cloud solutions have the potential to redefine computing infrastructure in the coming years.

While the stock has seen volatility—down 55.9% YTD and 92% in the past month—the gains for Tudor and Griffin show the potential for outsized returns when timing and conviction align.

Rigetti is a rollercoaster, but these gains demonstrate how early bets on transformative tech can pay off. A combined investment of roughly $25.45 million between Tudor and Griffin has ballooned to $66.9 million in under three months, underscoring the explosive upside that small-cap, disruptive plays can offer.

