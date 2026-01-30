Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DCX) shares fell 8.76% to $3.75 in after-hours trading on Thursday, after jumping 34.31% in the regular session on news that the company regained Nasdaq listing compliance.

The stock of the digital asset treasury management company closed the regular session at $4.11, up 34.31%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Nasdaq Compliance Regained

According to DCX, the company received written notification on Jan. 23 from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC's Listing Qualifications staff confirming it met the minimum market value requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

The company's market value of listed securities stayed at $35 million or higher for 20 consecutive business days from Dec. 23 to Jan. 22.

The company noted that Nasdaq had notified DCX on Dec. 12, 2025, of a deficiency under its listing rules.

Digital Currency X Technology stated the “matter is now closed.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

DCX’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 31.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 million and an annual range of $2.89 to $9.99.

Digital Currency X Technology has faced a challenging 12 months, with its stock falling 99.79%.

The stock is currently positioned at approximately 17.18% of its annual range, well below the midpoint of $6.44 and much closer to its 52-week low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DCX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.