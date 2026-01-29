SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the California-based technology company climbed 22.38% in Overnight trading on Thursday to $660.00 following second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results and a joint venture extension announcement.

SNDK closed the regular session at $539.30, up 2.21%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue Climbs 31% Quarter-Over-Quarter

SanDisk reported second-quarter 2026 revenue rose to $3.03 billion, up 31% from $2.3 billion in the first quarter and up 61% from $1.87 billion in the year-earlier period.

According to the company, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reached $6.20, compared with $1.22 in the prior quarter and $1.23 a year earlier.

Non-GAAP gross margin also expanded to 51.1%, up 21.2 percentage points from 29.9% in the first quarter of 2026.

Datacenter Segment Posts 76% Growth

David Goeckeler, CEO of SanDisk, said in the earnings release, “This quarter’s performance underscores our agility in capitalizing on better product mix, accelerating enterprise SSD deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics.”

Segment-wise revenue breakdown:

Segment Revenue YoY Growth Datacenter $440 million 76% Edge $1.678 billion 63% Consumer $907 million 52%

Q3 Guidance Projects Revenue Up To $4.8 Billion

SanDisk also guided third-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $12 to $14.

In a separate press release, the company also announced the extension of its joint venture with Japanese multinational computer memory manufacturer Kioxia Corp. (TYO:285) through Dec. 31, 2034.

SanDisk will pay Kioxia $1.16 billion for manufacturing services from 2026 to 2029.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SanDisk stands at 81.61.

It has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, with a 52-week high of $546.75 and a 52-week low of $27.90.

The stock has delivered a staggering 1,438.22 % gain over 12 months.

SanDisk is currently trading at about 98.53% of its 52-week range, placing it very close to its annual high.

This massive annual gain and strong positioning reflect the stock’s resilience and potential for continued growth.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate SNDK stock has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.