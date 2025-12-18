Safe Pro Group Stock Surges Over 45% After Hours Following AI Threat Detection Patent Application

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares jumped 45.20% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $4.69.

The stock had closed regular trading at $3.23, down 5.28%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Patent Application Filed for AI Computer Vision Technology

The Florida-based company announced on Tuesday that it filed a patent application for AI-powered computer vision technology designed to detect small explosive threats in drone-based video and imagery.

The application, titled “Object Detection Precision Enhancement Methods, Tools and Systems,” outlines methods to improve detection precision and accuracy for small objects in drone-captured imagery.

Safe Pro said the enhanced approach has demonstrated improved effectiveness in large-scale operations requiring rapid processing of high volumes of data.

U.S. Army Events Scheduled for 2026

According to the company's press release, the AI-powered defense technology company will showcase its capabilities at the 2026 Concept Focused Warfighter Experiment (CFWE), Live Breach event and CFWE Maneuver technology demonstration.

Dan Erdberg, chairman of Safe Pro Group Inc., said, "Our AI team continues to rapidly enhance our unique AI-powered computer vision technology, greatly improving the accuracy of threat detection."

Expanding Intellectual Property Portfolio

Safe Pro's intellectual property portfolio includes U.S. patents with 21 claims covering the autonomous detection, identification and labeling of explosives in orthomosaic images using AI processing of drone imagery. The patent is valid through 2043.

The company has also filed international applications across 47 jurisdictions, including Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel and Ukraine.

Over 2.2 million drone images have been analyzed by Safe Pro’s SpotlightAI technology, an AI platform that uses computer vision and drone imagery to detect explosive threats. Over 41,400 threats have been identified across 11,400 hectares.

Trading Metrics And Technical Analysis

Over the past 12 months, the stock has been down 14.78%, reflecting a persistent bearish trend.

With a market capitalization of $67.74 million, Safe Pro Group has a 52-week trading range between $1.47 and $9.16.

Trading at about 22.7% of its 52-week range, the stock remains closer to its lows than its highs, suggesting continued pressure unless momentum improves.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SPAI is experiencing short and medium-term consolidation along with long-term upward movement. Find out how the stock performs compared to other well‑known names.

