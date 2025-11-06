Why Did Alto Ingredients Stock Pop 38% After Hours?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares jumped 38% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $1.60 following the release of its third-quarter earnings.

According to the Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed at $1.16 on Wednesday, up 2.65%.

Q3 Results Show Profitability Turnaround

The Illinois-based company’s third-quarter results are:

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Net Income $13.9 million -$2.8 million Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.19 -$0.04 Gross Profit $23.5 million $6.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $21.4 million $12.2 million

Revenue Mix Shifts Drive Margin Expansion

The cost of goods sold decreased from $245.9 million to $217.5 million, while net sales fell from $251.8 million to $241.0 million.

Bryon McGregor, president and CEO of Alto Ingredients, stated in the earnings report, "We delivered robust improvements in all of our business segments, reflecting increased renewable fuel export sales, greater demand for liquid CO2, and the continued positive effects of our cost reduction efforts."

Section 45Z Tax Credits, Carbon Intensity Focus

According to the company's press release, Alto Ingredients remains confident in generating Section 45Z tax credits on domestic renewable fuel sales and is evaluating methods to lower carbon intensity in order to increase the value of these tax credits.

As of September 30, the bio-based alcohols producer reported cash and cash equivalents of $32.5 million, along with borrowing availability of $85 million.

Stock Performance

The stock is down 31.36% year-to-date but has gained 36.47% over the past six months.

ALTO has a 52-week range of $0.76 to $2.00 and a market capitalization of $89.78 million.

