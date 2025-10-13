US Stock Futures Rally As Trump Softens Tone On China

Wall Street is poised for a buoyant start to the week as U.S. stock futures rallied Monday morning, driven by easing concerns over trade relations with China and a rebound in oil prices. Investors appear to be shaking off last week's volatility, with major indices showing solid pre-market gains.

As of early trading, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by approximately 1%, while S&P 500 futures climbed 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures led the charge, gaining almost 2%, reflecting renewed confidence in growth-oriented sectors.

The rally comes on the heels of reassuring comments from President Donald Trump, who seemed to soften his stance on recent tariff threats against China. In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump stated that trade relations with Beijing "will all be fine," signaling a potential de-escalation in the ongoing economic standoff. Markets responded positively to the shift in tone, interpreting it as a sign that further punitive measures may be delayed or reconsidered.

Trump Says ‘Don’t Worry About China’

“Don't worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

The rebound follows a volatile Friday session that saw major stock indexes tumble after Trump warned of a potential breakdown in trade relations with China and threatened to impose a sweeping 100% tariff on all Chinese imports. Investors feared the escalation could reignite a full-blown trade war, disrupt global supply chains, and dampen corporate earnings heading into the final quarter of the year.

Energy markets also contributed to Monday's improved investor sentiment. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rebounded almost 2% in early trading, reversing last week's losses. The recovery in oil prices is seen as a broader indicator of improving global trade expectations and economic stability.

Investors will be closely watching remarks from several Federal Reserve officials scheduled throughout the day. With inflation still a concern and economic growth showing signs of resilience, market participants are eager for clues about the central bank's next move on interest rates. Speculation is mounting over potential rate cuts in the final months of 2025, which could further support equity markets.

Overall, this morning's rally reflects a cautious but growing optimism among investors. While uncertainty still looms over U.S.-China relations, this morning's rally suggests that markets are willing to look past Friday's shock — at least for now — and focus on the possibility of a more constructive path forward.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Friday. The SPY was up 1.43% at $662.36, while the QQQ advanced 1.93% to 600.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.



