CG Oncology Stock Signals Bullish Momentum Ahead

CG Oncology CGON has moved into Phase 2 of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle, a critical stage that often sets the tone for early bullish momentum. Within this phase, the stock transitions into what's called the Buddhi move period, where breakouts are more likely to unfold. Here's how the stock is structured under the lens of the Adhishthana Principles and what investors should watch for next.

CG Oncology Stock and Its Phase 2 Setup

So far, CG Oncology has tracked closely with the Adhishthana framework, our proprietary model that blends quantitative signals with behavioral market patterns to identify inflection points and flag hidden risks.

On the weekly chart, the stock is currently in Phase 2, which itself has two distinct stages:

Sankhya period – typically marked by consolidation and slump.



– typically marked by consolidation and slump. Buddhi period – known for powerful breakouts and bullish moves.



For context, Carvana's stock followed this phase structure almost to perfection, providing a textbook case of Phase 2 behavior. Read our commentary on the stock here. (Ref Fig.1)

Fig.1 Carvana’s Phase 2 Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In CG Oncology's case, the stock completed its Sankhya period just as expected, grinding sideways in consolidation. Now, with the shift into the Buddhi period, the picture has already started to change the stock has rallied ~24% since entering this stage.

Fig.2 CG Oncology Phase 2 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Investor Outlook

With the Buddhi period now underway, CG Oncology has a breakout move pending. This phase will continue until April 2026, meaning once the bullish momentum properly takes hold, it could sustain for a significant stretch.

Large funds have already taken note, with many holding overweight positions in the stock. Based on the structure under the Adhishthana Principles, we share this bullish view. The breakout may not have fully unfolded yet, but the setup is in place, and the stock looks positioned for strength ahead.

