OptimizeRx Stock Rallies 22% After-Hours Thanks To Q2 Earnings Push

Following the release of its second-quarter financial results, OptimizerRx Corp OPRX stock witnessed a 22.66% surge during after-hours trading on Thursday.

What Happened: The Michigan-based digital health company’s stock soared to $15.75 per share in extended trading. This increase came after the company’s shares closed at $12.84, which was up 2.88% earlier in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

OptimizerRx’s second-quarter earnings outperformed market expectations, with a $0.22 beat and revenue of $29.2 million surpassing estimates of $22.6 million.

"Our year-to-date results continue to deliver profitable growth ahead of expectations. Contracted revenue is now up more than 30% year-over-year, positioning us for a strong finish to the second half," stated Stephen L. Silvestro, CEO of OptimizeRx.

The healthcare communication company has traded between $3.78 and $15.71 over the past 52 weeks. With a market capitalization of $237.48 million, OptimizeRx has a trading volume of 419,818 shares, above its average volume of 296,769.

Why It Matters: OptimizeRx’s second-quarter financial results have been impressive, with a 55% year-over-year increase in revenue to $29.2 million. Gross profit also saw a 59% year-over-year rise to $18.6 million. The company’s Generally Accepted Accounting Principles net income for the second quarter was $1.5 million, a significant improvement from the GAAP net loss of $4.0 million in the same period last year, as reported by OptimizerRx.

Following this strong performance, OptimizerRx has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting a revenue range between $104 million and $108 million and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) range between $14.5 million and $17.5 million.

As a result, the company’s shares are trading higher, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory and financial performance.

